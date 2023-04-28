Rihanna Is Pregnant And Has The Smurfs On Her Mind. Find Out All About Her Role

This latest news is blue-tiful.

Rihanna is set to star as Smurfette in and The Smurfs Movie Paramount is the network. Along with acting in the film, the “Needed Me” singer will also serve as a producer as well as write and perform original music.

I tried to get Papa Smurf’s part, but it did not work out. Rihanna joked after announcing the news at CinemaCon April 27, You can find out more about it here. Deadline. “This is such a joy. It’s a joy for me to be able to work in animation. I usually am the star of everything. But with animation, I have a chance to be a supporting character and imagine. In my third trimester, I can show up wearing my pajamas to the audition and be a blue badass!”

“I also hope that this makes me look cool with my future children.”

Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins The 35-year-old echoed her excitement. In a release issued the same day, he stated: “We could not be more thrilled to have discovered our Smurfette in one of the world’s most loved stars.”