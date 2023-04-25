Drake Cash App presale tickets 2023 new dates for the tour

Here’s how to get Drake tickets from the Cash App card presale after the rapper announced additional dates for his 2023 It’s All a Blur tour.

The rapper announced 12 more dates as part of his much-anticipated North American trek with fellow artist 21 Savage.

This tour will start on June 29, in Memphis Tennessee and include 54 concerts in Brooklyn, Inglewood and Denver as well as gigs at Austin, Glendale and Columbus.

Here’s how to secure your tickets for the new dates and different presale options explained.

Drake pre-sale using Cash App card

Cash App Card, presented by Cash App & Visa, begins at 12pm CDT, Wednesday 26th April. This presale will run until 10pm CDT Thursday, 27th April.

All you need to do to secure your tickets is to go to Cash App’s official website and use the first 9 digits of your Cash App card during the presale.

Select your tickets after selecting the venue and city you wish to visit. Then, complete the transaction using the Cash Card. If you don’t have a card, you can order one on the website and use it immediately.

In the tweets below, you can find a link that will take you directly to the presale page and provide more information.

Drake 2023 Tour: Additional presale options

If you don’t get the chance to secure your tickets through the Cash App presale, there are several other ways you can get tickets and see Drake on of his 2023 tour dates.

Sprite has teamed with the rapper for an exclusive pre-sale starting at 10 am on Thursday 27th April and ending at 10 pm that same night.

Pre-sale of platinum begins on Wednesday at 10am CDT and runs until Friday 11:45am CDT.

Tickets will only be available to the general public during their sale. The remaining tickets will go on sale at 12pm CDT, Friday 28th April on Ticketmaster.

What is the price of Drake Tickets 2023?

Tickets were priced at $69.50 for the initial Cash App Sale in March. Taxes and fees are not included.

The price of tickets was released at that time in several stages. Some cost $100, while others were $200. Others could be as high as $300.

Media reports state that the lowest priced platinum tickets now cost $395 and go up to $450 or $595. Prices for Drake’s previous dates were in the range of $130 and over $495 depending on the selected seat and venue.