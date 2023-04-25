Daunte’s Parents Speak Out as Cop who Shot Son leaves Prison Early

The police officer at the heart of a shooting that shocked the nation is a free woman today. Kim Potter says she mistook her gun for a Taser when she killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota in 2021.

The disgraced police officer has now been released after 16 months serving her 2-year prison sentence.

A recent mug shot of Potter shows a remarkably different-looking woman than the one seen tearfully testifying in court.

Exclusive interview: Daunte Wright’s parents speak about Potter in this exclusive interview.

You know, you’re back to the beginning again. Aubrey Wright, Daunte Wright’s father, says it’s like day one again. “You know, to look at my wife and see the tears running down her face, and now I can’t do nothing about it. The pain was intense.

Katie Wright’s mother Aubrey, Daunte and Katie Wright were all aware of the day but this did not make it any easier.

Katie continues, “There is no way you can be prepared for someone who killed your son to carry on with their lives as usual when ours has been shattered.”

Wright was pulled over because the tags on his vehicle were expired by police officers from Brooklyn Center Police Department.

When they checked his records, the police attempted to place Wright in custody.

Wright returned to his vehicle and refused, but Potter shot him.

The 26-year veteran later said she thought she had grabbed her Taser and not her gun. Potter has apologized for her actions and was found guilty of manslaughter. She still says she prays every day for Daunte’s family.

Aubrey: “She would have been better off with the seven-year sentence that we had pushed for, because we received a life term.”

Katie says, “There’s an important piece missing from our heart.” Katie adds, “There is a part of my family who’s not here.” “Our son has left.”