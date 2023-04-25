Explosion on This Wonderful World, Episode 4, Released

How can I find out when KonoSuba: Explosion on This Wonderful World, episode 4, will be available on Crunchyroll and if an official summary has been released?

The so-called rivalry between Megumin and YunYun is heating up at the Magic Academy, with last week’s episode of KonoSuba showcasing just how fine the line between enemy and friend can truly be.

The popular anime spin-off takes the Crimson Demons to school as they prepare for the terrifying examination period.

You can find out everything you need about KonoSuba – An Explosion in This Wonderful World Episode 4, such as its international release time and date on Crunchyroll as well as a synopsis of the episode.

KonoSuba: A Explosion on This Wonderful World Episode 4 will be released first in Japan for the domestic audience in early morning hours of April 27, 2019.

Next, the new episode in Megumin’s spin-off series will air. Release Crunchyroll will be streaming OTT at these international times.

Five hours after the Japanese dub, new episodes of the KonoSuba: A Explosion on This Wonderful World English subtitle are released.

Official Japanese You can find out more about this website at has shared the following synopsis for episode 4, titled ‘The Crimson-Eyed Lonely Monster’:

“When the test results were announced, the names of the top three students were read out as usual, but Yunyun’s name, which had always ranked high that day, was not called. Megumin asked Yunyun why she was behaving so oddly. She received a short answer. One day, after school, Yunyun asked for advice, and on a park bench, she said, “What kind of relationship do you mean by ‘friend’?”

A quick recap of episode 3 ‘Guardians of the Crimson Demon Village’

KonoSuba, An Explosion of This Wonderful World Megumin is irritated when the girls of Crimson Academy refer to her black cat as her name.

After YunYun suggests that Megumin be the one to change her own name as to not get confused, the group agrees that a temporary name of ‘Ink’ will be used until a more suitable title has been chosen.

Funifura and Dodonko interrupt Megumin’s reading in the library and ask YunYun to join them as friends. Just when Megumin was about to accept their offer of friendship, Funifura and Dodonko stepped up to say they wanted to be her friends.

YunYun gleefully accepts and blushes as the two girls start to a new hair style, but Megumin is busy battling an annoying spider to notice – she ends up using some of the hairbands from YunYun’s new style, which causes her ‘rival’ to get angry.

Bukkororii suddenly appears in the library. He claims that he had to study advanced magic as the girls left him purposefully in a pit in the episode before. He came to the library hoping for romantic advice, but the girls start to throw books at him when he admits that he often teleports to just outside of Soketto’s house.

Megumin agrees reluctantly to help Bukkororii to ask Soketto about the type of man she prefers, after he offered to purchase a meal for both YunYun and her. Soketto quickly realizes the plan, and starts to assault Bukkororii. He assumes his advances were made because of her hatred, instead of romantic motives.

Bukkororii uses his powerful magic to save the One Punch Bears, but Soketto gets caught in the spell. He is beaten up by the bears again.

They then decide to use Soketto’s fortune telling magic to see what type of romantic partner Bukkororii will have and surprise, surprise…Not one single female appears in the magic crystal. The three girls then feel pity for the heartbroken ‘neet’, although Soketto does admit that she finds him interesting in a weird type of way.

Later that evening, Megumin agrees to walk home with YunYun for safety, only for Funifura and Dondonko to ask YunYun too; a dejected Megumin leaves the academy alone…Only for YunYun to catch up to her in the courtyard and after nearly coming to blows once again, the two agree to put their rivalry on ice until they have made it safely home.

