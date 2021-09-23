Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Deon Derrico starts selling tee-shirts with family name as home goes into foreclosure

DOUBLING Down With the Derricos star Deon Derrico has started selling branded tee-shirts with their family name on them.

Deon, 50, took to Instagram to show off the striking orange tops, which feature the Derrico family name in large print on the front.

4 The family have released their own t-shirt range Credit: INSTAGRAM

4 Deon announced the new tee-shirts on his Instagram Credit: TLC

On the back, family values including “love”, “faith” and “strength” are listed for fans to proudly wear in support of the TLC family.

Deon announced the shirts on his Instagram grid, telling his 68,000 followers that the tee-shirts had been a “dream” made into a reality.

“Many of you have been asking and requesting the ‘DERRICO Love T-Shirts’ and now the wait is over,” the father-of-fourteen excitedly wrote.

He went on to explain that they planned to give a portion of the profits away to charities supporting “women, children and the elderly”.

“It has always been our dream to help both the small businesses here as well as various nonprofits organizations within our community and across the country,” Deon continued.

“So we will be spreading the #DERRICOLove by donating a portion of the proceeds to charities that are specific to women, children and the elderly from all walks of life! Making a difference in our world.”

Fans immediately went wild over the announcement, taking to the comments section to say they were ready to purchase a shirt.

“Wonderful!!! Y’all are such a blessing! Forever a Derrico supporter,” one fan wrote, as a second gushed: “This is wonderful!”

It comes after the star revealed his North Las Vegas, Nevada home that has been featured on Doubling Down With the Derricos is in foreclosure.

Central Recorder exclusively revealed the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was not sold at the September 1 auction, as the house was returned to the bank.

Representative for the auction confirmed that the bank would likely schedule another cash-only sale, listing the property at $441,842.

As Central Recorder previously reported, Deon filed a petition for foreclosure mediation assistance after the home he purchased in 2015 went into default a month prior, according to court papers in March 2020.

The filing is to provide a “remedy of last resort for the homeowner to avoid foreclosure and loss of his/her home” through a mediation process with negotiations between the lender and owner.

Although a mediator was assigned to both parties, they were not able to agree to a loan modification and negotiations were terminated.

The petition for mediation assistance in foreclosure was rejected and the foreclosure was to proceed as usual.

According to social media, Deon, Karen, and their 14 children still live in the house.

CHARITY COURT BATTLE

Central Recorder also reported Deon even sued a charity for $100,000 in 2019 after he claimed he “didn’t receive promised gifts.”

Deon sued charity Legacy Ladies, who provides academic and experiential programs for disenfranchised girls, for negligence, breach of contract, fraud and more.

In court papers obtained by Central Recorder, Deon, who described himself as a “loving husband” of then-11 children, claimed he was asked to appear on television and radio shows due to his large family.

Jackie Castillo, of Legacy Ladies, reached out to Deon after he appeared on The View to arrange for his family to attend their event at The Beverly Hilton in California. All expenses were paid.

The complaint read: “Defendant Castillo mentioned that many gifts would be provided to Plaintiff. He perceived this to be a blessing as with any large family, resources are quickly expended and the promise of assistance was graciously welcomed.”

The charity donated $1,200 to the family for the christening of their quintuplets.

At the event on March 29, 2014, Jackie made several “promises” on stage including gifting the family with “a new 15 passenger Van valued at $40,000, six months of mortgage payments at $18,000, a full rehab of Plaintiff Derrico’s oldest daughter’s bedroom (valued at $10,000) and a Mathnazium for the children ($4,800).”

Then days later on April 1, 2014, Deon was contacted by Jackie and was told they learned he was being investigated for real estate fraud.

The court papers claimed: “Plaintiff informed her that it was a misunderstanding and the charges were not true in any form, but she told Plaintiff they couldn’t get any of the gifts promised until after Plaintiff Derrico’s case was concluded and he resolved his criminal charges.

“Defendant Castillo and Plaintiff Derrico made an oral modification and agreed Plaintiff must resolve his criminal case prior to receiving any benefits and Defendants would not contact him until after his trial concluded.”

He believes Jackie was “aware of the investigation prior to Defendant Legacy’s event, but because the Derrico family was prominently featured on the advertisements and marketing materials, it was inconvenient for Defendants to modify the agreement until after the event was over as they collected more than $250,000 generated from the Derrico family.”

When Deon was not convicted of the federal charges in 2018, he did not hear from Legacy Ladies.

He claimed the charity created an “unlawful scheme” to “make money with a headlining family that had appeared on national television shows to boost sales to an event honoring him, and save on the expense of providing the items promised.”

He called the actions “deceitful and dishonest.”

Deon claimed in the court papers that Jackie was aware he needed help with his children’s medical bills and necessities for their quality of life.

The charity denied the allegations in Deon’s complaint.

Their attorneys filed a request to dismiss this case in May 2020.

4 The family’s house was returned to the bank earlier this month Credit: TLC

4 The family have fourteen children in total Credit: TLC