Whoopi Goldberg Future on the ABC Show Massive Update!

Whoopi Goldberg fans can rest easy knowing she reportedly won’t be going anywhere from The View any time soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sister Act star has signed a deal with ABC, leaving her to stay for another four seasons on the daytime talk show. This deal covers Season 25 through Season 28. At the moment, it is not clear how much the star will make.

Goldberg is currently on her 15th season of the show. She co-hosts the latest season –– which is short one host since Meghan McCain’s exit –– with Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin. Now that the controversial conservative has exited the series for a “less censored” columnist gig with the Daily Mail, producers have started a rotation of guest hosts in the hopes that they will find a replacement for McCain.

McCain stated that she left the show because she wanted to, saying in an interview she moved from New York during the Pandemic to be near her family in D.C. with her daughter Liberty and husband Ben Domenech. “When I think about where I want Liberty to take her first steps and her first words, I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn’t want to leave,” she shared, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I left New York during the pandemic and I sort of had an existential crisis when my dad [late Arizona Sen. John McCain] died. I got really scared and I just really started thinking about life and what I wanted.” She continued: “I just didn’t feel like moving back to New York was the right choice for me and it was a really hard decision, but, I feel really good about it now and I don’t miss it at all.”

Her mother, Cindy McCain, is slated to serve as a host on Oct. 6. She joins a stacked list of notable names including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (who will appear on Oct. 20), Utah Congresswoman Mia Love, former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson, ex-HP CEO Carly Fiorina, as well as S.E. Cupp, Eboni Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Cameran Eubanks and Alyssa Farah are some of the other notable names.