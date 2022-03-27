“Don’t think” about Moving to NATO Territory

President Joe Biden exhorted Putin to stop thinking about moving onto NATO territory.

The warning was made during Saturday’s speech at Warsaw, Poland.

Biden also stated that US troops were present to “defend NATO allies.”

President Joe Biden made the following statement in direct warning of Russian President Vladimir Putin “don’t even think”The Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland spoke on Saturday about the possibility of moving onto NATO territory.

“America’s forces are not in Europe to engage in conflict with Russian forces,” Biden said. “American forces are here to defend NATO allies.”

“Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory,” Biden added.

According to the Washington Post, the president met with US troops in Poland Friday. They are at the country’s borders to help strengthen NATO’s eastern flank as well as aid refugees fleeing the conflict. Associated Press.

Biden stressed his support for the Ukrainians during his speech. “My message to the people of Ukraine is a message I delivered today to Ukraine’s foreign minister and defense minister, who I believe are here tonight: We stand with you, period.”

Biden also stated that Putin can’t stay at the topThe White House has since retracted this statement. Biden referred to Putin as a “butcher” after his Saturday visit to the Ukrainian refugees.