Andy Warhol’s Marilyn will be up for auction. It is expected that it will fetch around $200 million

As the auction house, the Marilyn Monroe portrait that Andy Warhol made in 1964 is still prominent. Christie’s just announced the piece will be up for auction and expected to fetch $200 million.

According to the release, Christie’s expects the silk-screened piece, painted two years after Monroe’s death, to be the “most expensive 20th-century artwork to ever sell at auction.”

Warhol’s painting is based on a photograph of Monroe from the 1953 film, “Niagara,” by Henry Hathaway.

“Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, the most significant American artist of the 20th century, is a rare and transcendent example of art.” Christie’s said.

According to People, Warhol’s piece is one of four in a set of portraits of the actress, known as “Shot Marilyns,” with each featuring a different color for its background.

The allocated funds from the auction will go toward the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, an organization that improves “the lives of children the world over by establishing support systems centered on providing healthcare and educational programs,” according to the release.