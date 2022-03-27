Dave Coulier of Full House says that his wife’s reaction after he fell drunk made him sober

Actor Dave Coulier claims he is now sober for over two years since quitting alcohol.

The comic is 62 years old and best known for playing Danny Tanner’s best friend Joey in the 1990s sitcom. “Full House,” posted an Instagram photo of his face bloody and scratched — injuries he says he sustained in a fall while he was drinking.

“I was laughing and having a grand old time and I tripped and I face planted,”Coulier stated that “Good Morning America.”

The actor says it was his wife’s Melissa’s reaction that made him see that he needed help.

“She started crying, and at that point, I realized, wow, I need to fix this,” Coulier said.

“I thought, ‘Am I gonna be able to make people laugh again? Are we gonna have the same good times?’” he continued.

But he writes on Instagram that life is even sweeter now. “The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before.”

His “Full House”His co-stars rally around him.

“I didn’t expect the outpouring from people that said, ‘Thank you for having the courage to post this,’” Coulier said.