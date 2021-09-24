Don’t EVER click new WhatsApp scam that ‘hacks your device in seconds’

A FAKE WhatsApp backup message is said to be delivering malware to unsuspecting users of the app.

Spanish authorities have warned about the phishing scam that involves a hacker pretending to be WhatsApp, and encouraging victims to download malware.

Getty The email scam has Spanish authorities concerned

The message is written in Spanish and tells recipients to download copies of their WhatsApp history from a malicious link that will result in infection.

This email appears to have been sent from WhatsApp and looks convincing.

According to The Daily Swig, the email subject line is often ‘Copia de seguridad de mensajes de WhatsApp *913071605 Nº (xxxxx)’.

This roughly translate to ‘Backup of WhatsApp messages * 913071605 Nº (xxxxx)’.

According to the email, it is written in correct grammar.

The Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute has had to issue a warning about the malware campaign because it’s not easy to spot it’s a scam.

If you click on the link, or attachment, the malware could infect your phone within seconds.

Similar English language scams were warned of in the past.

You should never click a suspicious link in an email or give your personal details away unless you’re 100% sure it’s to an official source.

This email should be deleted immediately if you receive it.

To avoid any problems, scan your phone with the most recent antivirus software.

It’s always advisable to have updated antivirus software on your phone and make sure you back it up in case you have to wipe your device.

