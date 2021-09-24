Christina Haack And Boyfriend Joshua Hall Engagement Confirmed! HGTV Star Soon To Be Married

It is official, American real estate investor Christina Haack is getting married, as she confirmed the news after leaving people to speculate for weeks on whether she is engaged or not.

Christina Haack did nothing on Monday, September 20, about her engagement to Joshua Hall, but the emojis, photos, and captions were very clear.

The caption of the post shared five Emojis by Haack, including a heart and an infinity sign. She also shared three photos of her romantic relationship.

SOON TO BE MARRIED

The first shot showed the happy couple embracing during their sunset dinner, beaming at the camera with an ocean view behind them. The duo kept a similar pose in their second image, which showed them sharing a kiss this time around.

A third snapshot displayed an up-close shot of the lovebirds, which revealed Haack’s engagement ring. She also updated her bio and wrote her fiance’s name alongside a diamond ring emoji.

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Haack and Hall are currently in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they are celebrating his birthday. The news comes a day after the mom of three posted an image of her and the Austin-based realtor at the beach in honor of his birthday, where she shared sweet words for her love writing:

“Happy birthday, baby. You give me that teenage kind of love vibe and manly protection. It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success.”

Haack thanked Hall for reminding her what life and love are like when you put away technological gadgets while adding that she adores him.

THEIR RELATIONSHIP & ENGAGEMENT RUMORS

People exclusively confirmed Haack and Hall were dating back in July as they celebrated her 38th birthday while on a getaway trip to Mexico. According to a source, they met instantly and were soon dating.

The source added that the couple enjoyed getting to know each other without interference from the outside world. Haack confirmed on social media that they had indeed been dating for months since last spring.

The exciting news comes after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in snaps published by Page Six on Wednesday, September 15.

She quickly deleted the photo from social media. This was not the first time Haack has sparked engagement rumors. In August, she did the exact same thing.

PREVIOUS MARRIAGES

This will be Haack’s third marriage as she was previously married to Tarek EI Moussa from 2009 to 2018. In December 2018, she married Ant Anstead again. In September 2020, the couple split. The divorce was finalized in June.