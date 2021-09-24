Michael Bisping: “There are lots of things I’ve kept to myself… but this is tell all”

Michael Bisping: "There are lots of things I've kept to myself... but this is tell all"
By Brandon Pitt
In
Michael Bisping is ready to tell all about his life and career on his upcoming European tour – with topics ranging from his time in prison and sleeping in his car to becoming UFC Middleweight Champion of the world and losing his right eye.

Bisping is still the only Brit who has held a UFC title. Bisping will be returning to England with four dates in October, before moving on to a larger spread of shows in the UK and continental Europe in 2022.

The Count now lives in California with Rebecca, his three children and has promised to share the unheard stories and the gritty truths of his time in global promotion.

Despite a remarkable MMA career with 30 wins from 39 events, the 42 year-old admits that his upcoming shows are filled with pressure.



Michael Bisping of England celebrates his victory over Dan Henderson in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 204 Fight Night at the Manchester Evening News Arena on October 8, 2016 in Manchester, England.
Michael Bisping went from sleeping in his car to being UFC Middleweight Champion of the world

Speaking exclusively to Central Recorder Sport before opening night on October 6th at Indigo at the 02, Bisping said: “I’m excited, but yeah I’m a little nervous because walking out on stage in front of 3,000 people and staying up there for 90 minutes… I’m excited, but I’m also s******* my pants.

“There’s lots of stories that people may have heard but with this I can go into much greater detail, and there are a lot of things I’ve kept to myself up until now.

“There are certain things that you didn’t necessary want to share but this is a tell all, I’ve got lots of little anecdotes and insider stories.. things that I couldn’t talk about at the time.

“It’s been a lot work and there are some surprises in store for everyone.

A bloody and battered Michael 'The Count' Bisping of England celebrates victory over Anderson 'The Spider' Silva of Brazil in their Middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night held at at Indigo at The O2 Arena on February 27, 2016 in London, England.
Bisping has admitted that his upcoming shows come with a different type of pressure

Bisping has unintentionally become the global face of British MMA thanks to his fiery career and subsequent punditry role, which has attracted fans from far and wide to come and hear his story first-hand.

He added: “If people want to take inspiration from what I’ve done, then that’s great. But I’m not gonna sit there and purposely try to be inspirational. I’m not that guy.

“No one wants to come to London and see me preach about how great I am do they? They want to share stories, laugh, have fun, and learn. It’s hoped that this will happen.

“But if some fans see me in that role… then that’s great. I’m very grateful for it.”



The blood pours from Michael Bisping of Great Britain's face as he beats Anderson Silva of Brazil during the Middleweight Bout of the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on February 27, 2016 in London, England.
The Count will share unheard anecdotes and gritty truths from his UFC career

One tale that the Cyprus-born Clitheroe brawler is sure to discuss is the permanent damage and subsequent loss of his right eye, joking that the spotlight could cause some problems.

He adds: “I’m assuming the most seasoned you are you get used to it, but I have thought about the spotlight.

“I remember walking out for fights, right before the curtain, they have the camera right in your face with this bright light shining right at you.

“And at the time I was fighting with one eye, the good one was getting blinded!”



Michael Bisping provides commentary for the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bisping unintentionally became the face of British MMA thanks to his fiery career and success

Bisping’s tour may have been set in motion following the successful release of his autobiography, Quitters Never Win, but he plenty more stories to tell.

Concluding: “I know my life and that I’ve done some crazy things. Of course I was a cage fighter, mixed martial artist and fought in the UFC and became champion of the world – having many fights with one eye.

“So as well as the highs and lows of that, and the lies and the length I went to so I could carry on fighting, it wasn’t easy. There are many laughs along the way.

“I’ve lived a very colourful life, and that colourful life gives me a lot to speak about.

“I’ve been in prison, I have been homeless, I have slept in my car and I’ve been a champion for the world. I’ve also walked the red carpet alongside Vin Diesel… The hardest part was deciding what to keep out!



Tickets for An Evening With Michael Bisping: Tales From The Octagon, are available now
Tickets for An Evening With Michael Bisping: Tales From The Octagon, are available now

Tickets for An Evening With Michael Bisping: Tales From The Octagon, are available here.

