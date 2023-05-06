Spoilers, Monday May 8, Stolen Times, Frank’s Talking, and Recovered Body

General Hospital (GH), spoilers for the Monday, 8th of May, tease stealing, frank conversations and a found body! Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer), Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright), and The Haunted Star recover a dead body!

General Hospital Spoilers – Stolen Time

Dex spends some quality time with Josslyn (Eden McCoy), which has been kept secret in recent times. Josslyn questions him about why she feels that way, probably referring to the need to maintain secrecy. She’d much rather their relationship would be out in the open, and not sneak around like they are having an affair.

But until the Pikeman deal is either completed or cancelled, that’s the way it has to be. They’ll have to rely on stolen moments like this to be together.

GH Spoilers – Food For Thought

In the hospital? Katelyn MacMullen, Willow Corinthos gives Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell), food for thought Michael is insistent that something’s not going to happen, and Liesl says he doesn’t know that. The two may have been talking about Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison), and Liesl Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati), returning in time to receive the bone marrow. It’s only a seven hour trip one way and they’ve already left-but it doesn’t hurt to be cautious, as Willow has realized.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sam McCall’s Timely Advice

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) gives Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) some timely advice as they wait for Drew and Liesl’s arrival and Willow to be cleared for the transplant. Sam tells Nina, “Sometimes knowing makes things worse. Maybe talking about worst-case scenario.” Right now, they have to wait and see how things turn out.

In the back of Nina’s mind must be the SEC case and her regrets that she started it and can’t take it back-but Sam knows better than to tell police secrets. She almost lost Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) when she told things she shouldn’t to Carly.

GH Spoilers – Frank Talks

Meanwhile, Dante’s having a frank talk with Carly about the SEC case at General Hospital as she’s waiting for Drew and Liesl to get back from Greenland. She’s also fishing for information and Dante tells her they’re moving pretty fast and he thinks they’ve got a case. Drew won’t like returning to trouble and Carly hasn’t warned him about it. But the first thing on the agenda is getting Willow well, and Carly hopes this case won’t be a hindrance.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos Enlists Diane Miller’s Help

Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) enlists Diane Miller’s (Carolyn Hennesy) help. He tells her it’s a little too late to be a stickler for the truth. He’s been trying to nail down exactly who this SEC whistleblower is, and since she’s defending Carly, she should be able to be privy to it.

Carly’s and Drew’s SEC charges of insider trade are a great inconvenience. But they also have terrible consequences. The two could face years of federal prison each if they are found guilty.

GH Spoilers – Body Recovered

A much recovered Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) stands in the bunker in Greenland with Trina Robinson, (Tabyana Ali) who’s holding Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay). The WSB had redirected the drone strike to The Haunted Star which Victor Cassadine, played by Charles Shaughnessy, had fled in. Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), however, went after Victor. As far as anybody knew, he was aboard the boat when the explosions took place.

Trina is told by a WSB officer that a recovered body was found. Valentin becomes worried. Chances are, the body will be Victor’s, not Spencer’s.

Keep up to date with everything that is happening on GH. General Hospital news and spoilers are updated here regularly.