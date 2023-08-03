Ella B from Love Island stuns at movie premiere in plunging, white gown

ELLA Barnes wowed at a film premiere in a white glamorous gown – but without Mitchel.

Love Island’s professional dancer looked incredible as she glammed up for this luxurious event.

3 Ella Barnes was stunning as she attended The Meg 2 Premiere Credit: PA

3 Ella and Demi walked hand in hand to the premiere Goff

Ella, 23 years old, was seen wearing a white dress with a plunging neckline at the premiere of The Meg 2 in London.

Ella left Mitchel at home, despite rumours that they were already splitting up.

Demi Jones, a Love Island star and her best friend.

She smiled and showed her pearly teeth to the camera while posing.

Demi was also seen wearing figure-hugging denims and a stylish blazer on a night out.

Ella captured a short clip at the premiere of both actors making faces in front of the camera. She then posted it on Instagram Stories.

Central Recorder has revealed another actress who stars on the show, Demi-Josh Brocklebank is related to Demi.

He already had the backing of one former show star – this being his best pal Zara McDermott.

Demi was reportedly Josh’s girlfriend before his Villa stint.

In this week’s season finale, which aired on Monday, Jess Harding and Sammy Root were crowned the Love Island winners.

Beating Zach Noble and Molly Marsh, Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas and Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo.

Just one night prior, Mitchel and Ella were dumped from the island, falling short of making it to the final.

The pair has been seen holding hands since they returned to the UK.

They were also joined by axed pairing Scott van-der-Sluis and Abi Moores.

Mitch looked downbeat after landing at Stansted Airport with his villa partner on the same day their co-stars were celebrating the Love Island series finale.

Ella was pulling her suitcase by her side as Ella walked alongside him. He had his phone glued to the screen.