Mubi Ramps Up Podcast Focus, Taps Rico Gagliano As Head Of Audio

EXCLUSIVEMubi is a streaming film distributor that plans to expand its presence in the podcasting market.

Rico Gagliano has been appointed head of audio at the company. Based in LA, Gagliano will pull double duty, hosting the company’s inaugural Mubi Podcast and also advising it as it builds out an international slate of film-focused podcasts in priority markets around the globe.

He has been tasked with providing input into Mubi’s growing production and development operation.

This comes as the Mubi Podcast prepares to return in June for its second season.

The first season, which launched last year, dubbed Lost in Translation, focused on films that have great importance in their home country, but are less celebrated by international audiences and critics. Paul Verhoeven, Bruno Barreto were among the guests. Gagliano wrote, produced, and hosted the event.

The second season will tell surprising stories of individual movie theaters that had a huge impact on film history — from the grungy cinema club that inspired a generation of British filmmakers, to the humble suburban theater that turned a financial flop into one of the most beloved movies of the 20th century.

Gagliano has been working in audio for nearly two decades. He was a reporter for Marketplace radio and co-creator of The Dinner Party Download. He has worked for Wondery, Pushkin Industries and Crooked Media.

“As a journalist or a creative, it’s rare to work for a successful company that’s also got, as a major part of its mission, to create and champion great art,” said Gagliano. “That’s the goal of literally everyone at Mubi — and they’re doing it on a global scale, with incredible integrity and passion. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this team.”