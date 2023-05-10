Does the Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer still exist? Situation explained

Is the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie trailer leak still online? HITC investigates.

Horror games aren’t everybody’s cup of tea and, even if they’re not yours, chances are you’ve still had first-hand experience with Five Nights At Freddy’s. This video game series is known for its iconic animatronic villains.

The movie version has been awaited by the public for many years. Fortunately, Blumhouse, Universal Pictures and Emma Tammi have teamed up to produce a film adaptation.

It’s set to be released in the cinema and on Peacock on Friday, October 27th 2023, just in time for Halloween. The first trailer has recently been leaked, and it’s been the subject of much discussion. For those yet to see it, is the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie trailer leak still online?

Is Five Nights At Freddy’s movie trailer leak still online?

The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie trailer was leaked online during the weekend of Friday, Saturday 5th 2023, and was shared on social media. However, the trailers have been taken down with a ‘This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner’ disclaimer in their place. Copyright owners have knuckled under to eliminate all leaks.

It’s worth noting that the footage that was leaked was the rough-cut trailer and wasn’t fully completed. Scott Cawthon is the co-producer, and also co-writer. He recently released a press release on subreddit about the leak.

“I know that Blumhouse and Universal (and me too) have all worked very hard to make something really exciting to share. So the thought of a first look being spoiled was frustrating, and I was really dreading coming home to see what all had happened while I was away.”

He continued: “To my surprise though, I got home and found a lot of YouTube channels refusing to do videos on it, Twitter channels refusing to repost it, countless members refusing to watch it, and moderators taking a stand against allowing discussion on it.”

Scott explained that this reaction and resistance to the leak was “really encouraging to see,” and argues that those who waited will be “much happier” when they finally see the fully completed trailer “with VFX and proper sounds.”

‘It’s going to be great’

Although many missed out, others didn’t and have shared their reaction to the Five Nights aT Freddy’s movie trailer leak.

Five Nights At Freddy’s movie cast

You can check out the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie cast members alongside their respective roles (not all roles have been confirmed just yet) below:

Five Nights At Freddy’s hits Peacock and theaters on Friday, October 27th 2023.