What does TikTok mean by ‘blue eyes’? The meaning of the ‘intimidating stare’

If you’ve seen the ‘blue eye theory’ floating around on TikTok, then you might be curious as to its meaning and whether it can be scientifically backed.

TikTok is not only the place to find viral videos, celebrity gossip and dance routines. It’s also becoming more popular for conspiracy theories.

The latest theory to takeover the video sharing platform is dubbed the ‘blue eye theory‘, although there has been subsequent debates over what it could really mean.

What is the meaning of the ‘blue eye theory’?

If you’ve come across TikTok videos with a simple caption of ‘blue eye theory’, you might be stumped as to its meaning. The general trend sees users who have eye colors that aren’t blue stare into the camera. They then close their eyes and once reopened, have turned them blue with the ‘blue eye’ TikTok filter.

According to this theory, blue eyes can make a person look intimidating. The theory is that if a person who has dark eye colors such as brown or hazel pulls the same look with blue eyes they will appear more intimidating.

The users who are born with blue eyes all agree that it has an impact in the real world. Blue-eyed individuals claim their stares can be considered intense by others. They even accuse them of avoiding eye contact.

What is the cause of blue-eyed people?

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen put forward the concept that in Europe, between 6,000-10,000 years ago, a mutation of the genes led to blue eyes.

This mutation is a change in the OCA2 gene on our chromosomes, which affects brown eye production. Eye color is dictated by the amount of melanin (single type of pigment) in the iris of the eye – the colored ring. Less melanin means a more diffused eye color.

Genetically there is no pigment blue, just as the sky does not appear blue. Melanin is the greatest amount in brown eyes, which makes them darker. Blue eyes, on the other hand, have less melanin and therefore appear paler. The same applies to hazel, green and blue eyes.

A secondary theory suggests that because blue eyes resulted from a millennia-old genetic mutation, all people with blue eyes could be related. But considering that the Identical Ancestors Point connects all living people to a common ancestor, there’s no reason to single out those with blue eyes for being genetically linked.

‘Blue eye stare’ takes over social media

If you’ve come across the ‘blue eye theory’, you will have surely seen the ‘blue eye stare’. The intense stare is used to show how eye color changes can change your appearance.

It follows the ‘hair theory‘ trend which took over TikTok last month, which similarly argues that changing one physical attribute can entirely transform you.

