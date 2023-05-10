Tickets prices, presale codes and concert dates are revealed

Becky G announced recently that she will be embarking on her first ever headlining concert tour in 2023. Fans are eager to secure tickets for her concerts. In this article, we take a look at the singer’s ticket prices, ongoing presale, and tour dates.

Becky G is one of this generation’s most famous musicians. Becky G is most famous for such songs as Shower, MAMIII MALA SANTA Fulanito Ram Pam pam Pam and others.

As is the case with many singers, fans not only love Becky’s music but are also deeply interested in her personal life. Most recently many began talking about the singer’s relationship with boyfriend and American soccer player Sebastian Lletget when they couldn’t spot Becky G’s engagement ring at the iHeartRadio Music awards.

In addition, in March of 2023, there were rumors that Becky had been cheated by her boyfriend. Soon after, the soccer player posted an apology to social media.

But despite all the turmoil in her private life, she is focused solely on her musical career. This was proven by her announcement of a 2023 world tour.

Where to buy Becky G’s 2023 tickets

Fans can get Becky G’s tickets on various sites. Ticketmaster is currently offering her presale ticket. A general sale of tickets will start on May 12th.

But fans who don’t wish to get the presale tickets from Ticketmaster, need not wait till Friday to get Becky G’s tickets.

You can purchase her tickets on other websites, such as Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour Tickets Price

Becky G’s presale tickets on Ticketmaster range between $101 to over $600. Instagram has been used by the singer to reveal her presale code.

The code for presale is BGFAN.

On Vivid Seats, the singer's tickets have a starting price of $112. Ticketmaster has the ability to offer you different prices.

Stubhub sells tickets starting at $80. SeatGeek offers tickets for $68.

Tour dates