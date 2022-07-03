**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things**

There are many Stranger Things fans championed Steve, Eddie, and Max’s survival in Season 4 Part 2, Maya Hawke’s character, Robin Buckley, was sitting in a grey area.

Since her emotional arc with crush Vickie had yet to be resolved, many hoped Robin would survive Vecna’s attack to see Season 5 – and we reveal if her fate was fruitful.

The Duffer Brothers created the science-fiction horror drama for Netflix. Stranger ThingsFirst premiered in 2016, starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour. Also starring Finn Wolfhard, Finn Wolfhard. Millie Bobby Brown. Gaten Matarazzo. Natalia Dyer. This story is set in Hawkings, Indiana in the 1980s. A disappearance of a boy triggers an entire series of supernatural events.

Does Robin Buckley die in Stranger Things 4?

No, Robin does not die in Stranger Things 4Despite being close to Nancy and Steve, he prevailed.

Robin, Nancy and Steve are putting the plan to kill Vecna into motion when they run into trouble when the vines at the Hive Mind spot them and begin strangling them.

The darkest part of Part 2 was when the trio looked as if they were dead. Eleven managed to gather enough strength to weaken Vecna and release Robin, Nancy, Steve.

Who is Robin with?

Robin doesn’t end up with anyone. Stranger Things 4However, there are still many opportunities for Vickie’s relationship.

Since Robin’s introduction to the show, she’s had a crush on band member Vickie, but she’s been too scared to approach her and reveal her true emotions.

Robin has had a great friend in Steve Harrington. He has helped her work through her feelings about her preference. Part 2 presented Vickie with the dilemma of Vickie having a boyfriend.

Robin and Steve offer their help to the Hawkins residents after the earthquake by sorting clothes and making sandwiches. Vickie also offers her assistance.

Robin finally has a conversation with Vickie. She reveals that her relationship with her boyfriend is over and shows promise for the couple in Season 5.

Fans react to Robin’s love life and suspenders

The Stranger Things fandom couldn’t wait to share their joy over seeing Robin finally pluck up the courage to talk to Vickie – and Steve’s wholesome reaction to it.

During the same scene, talk was also centered on Robin’s outfit, particularly the suspenders that left fans weak at the knees.

Netflix now has Stranger Things Season 4 available for streaming.

