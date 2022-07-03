Candace Cameron Bure, GAC Family Star, Admits That She’s Struggling Right NOW In A Candid New Post

Candace Cameron Bure, a bright light to millions of people thanks to her cheerful and funny personality, can be seen as a shining star to them all. Many of her photos show her smiling, or spending time with loved ones. But, just like everyone else, Cameron Bure can have low moments and dark days. With this, in a very candid post, the new GAC Family star admitted that she’s been struggling as of late.

The kind of content Candace Cameron Bure typically posts on social networks, this was definitely a big change. Cameron Bure went to her InstagramStories where she talked about her mental health issues. A screenshot was used by her to illustrate her current mental state. “a dip, meaning a black hole.”The Full HouseAn alum shared her feelings about her current mental health and how it affects her daily motivation.

Truth be told, I haven’t been working out regularly. I’m tired, but I’m just fighting against my own will and desire; I know how much better working out makes me feel. And I’m in a bit of a ‘dip’ right now where the mental takes over and I just can’t even get motivated to go out. But I’m literally praying every day, I’m praying to God to just give me the strength and give me the motivation to like put on the clothes and press start and do whatever I can do. And I made it through. [the workout]. It was a tough experience, but I made it through and it feels good.

Everybody has low moments. Celebrities like Candace Cameron Bure can be no exception. Sometimes, those moments can hit unexpectedly and as evidenced above, take a toll on someone’s everyday life. Although it seems difficult, Fuller HouseShe finally decided to take control and get out of her funk. Cameron Bure explained how walking helped her get out of her black hole.

I took a walk today because I could feel myself dipping into that whole this evening…. It just feels really good and right to putting me back on track, to putting my hope and my trust and my weariness all in the Lord regardless of what’s happening in the world.

These posts came on the heels of Cameron Bure celebrating husband Valeri Bure in a funny Father’s Day post as well as the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary. Despite these happy occasions, the actress had to face some difficult moments this year. She lost her TV father Bob Saget and was criticized for not posting about Uvalde’s school shooting. The actress has had an emotionally draining year. Candace Cameron Bure, however, has been busy working on new TV movies that will be released later in the year.

With all that is going on around the world, sometimes it can be difficult to stay positive in the face adversity. If that happens, it is possible to find some sort of outlet or bright spot. If you are religious like the actress you might also find comfort in your faith. It’s important that you take time for yourself in whatever way it takes. So I think most of us could take a leaf from Candace Cameron Bure.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any mental health struggles, please don’t hesitate to contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (SAMHSA)’s National HelplineContact us at 1-800-662-HELP