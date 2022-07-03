Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Wife, on Recent Hospitalization

Travis Barker shared his recovery after being admitted to the hospital Tuesday for a medical emergency. “currently much better.”

Kourtney Kardashian, 46-years-old Blink-182 drummer and husband shared a message to his fans regarding his health via his official InstagramHe explained that his pancreatic drainage tube had been damaged during routine endoscopy. He expressed his gratitude that he has begun to make a recovery.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,”Barker wrote. “I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp [a tissue growth] removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas that causes nausea, vomiting, and intense stomach pain.

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” Barker’s messaged concludes.

Kardashian also shared a statement about Barker’s health through her own Story on Instagram.

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” Kardashian wrote. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of us your prayers for him and and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

Barker’s career began in the music business in the 1990s. He has been a rising star in the media in recent months. The drummer’s relationship with Kardashian was closely documented in episodes of Hulu’s “The Kardashians”Last year. The couple was officially married in Portofino in Italy, in May.