Heading into the season 3 finale of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans were left fearing for Din Djarin with many wondering if the titular Mandalorian would live or die.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 finale*

Since The Mandalorian first landed on Disney+ in 2019, Din Djarin and Grogu have become part of the furniture within the Star Wars galaxy.

However, the penultimate episode of season 3 hinted at some tragic events to come as Mando was taken prisoner by Moff Gideon – but what exactly happens to Din Djarin and does he die in The Mandalorian finale?

Season 3 events hint at Mando’s death

Throughout the third season of The Mandalorian, there have been a number of events that some fans have taken as hints that Din Djarin could face great danger in the final episodes.

Despite being the titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin has taken a backseat on several occasions during season 3, most notably allowing for the inclusion of Bo-Katan Kryze and a bigger role for Grogu now that he’s returned with some Jedi training under his belt.

While Mando’s seemingly smaller role in season 3 can almost certainly be attributed to Pedro Pascal’s involvement in HBO’s The Last Of Us series, some viewers have speculated that the show’s creators have been looking to make Bo-Katan or Grogu the titular Mandalorian instead of Din Djarin.

The biggest tease that Din Djarin could die in season 3 of The Mandalorian came in the penultimate episode as Mando was taken prisoner by Moff Gideon and his Imperial forces.

Several theories touted the possibility that Mando could make the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against Moff Gideon – or at the very least would have his helmet removed in an act of humiliation by Giancarlo Esposito’s character.

Does Din Djarin die in The Mandalorian season 3 finale?

No, Din Djarin survives the events of The Mandalorian season 3.

Thankfully, after being taken prisoner, Mando is able to free himself from the Imperial commandos holding him captive and he and Grogu quickly set about finding Moff Gideon in the hopes of stopping his latest evil scheme.

Din Djarin’s closest brush with death comes during the explosive battle that takes place in the finale, which sees the Mandalorians’ light cruiser get shot down and come crashing into the surface of Mandalore.

When it does, it unleashes a gargantuan explosion that kills numerous combatants on both sides and most notably, the fiery blast seems to kill Moff Gideon as well, although there are already theories suggesting that his Beskar armor saved him.

Mando and Bo-Katan are saved from the inferno by Grogu who uses the Force to stop the blaze from engulfing them.

Setting up season 4

As Mando, Grogu and Bo-Katan all survived the events of season 3, many have already started to look ahead to season 4 of The Mandalorian, which Jon Favreau has confirmed is already written.

Throughout the final episodes, there were several plot threads left dangling that could well form the basis of season 4’s plot.

First up was the revelation that plant life has started to grow on Mandalore, hinting at the possibility that Bo-Katan and their fellow Mandalorians can resettle on the planet and make it a fighting force within the galaxy once again.

Secondly, there was the opening scene of episode 7 which showed that Moff Gideon was one of several Imperial warlords who were struggling to unite as one. With the re-emergence of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Ahsoka series, those Imperial warlords could become a much greater and coordinated threat.

And finally, one of the final scenes of season 3 sees Mando speaking with the New Republic Ranger, Carson Teva, about the possibility of taking on some work by helping to hunt down Imperial remnants in the Outer Rim.

With a new home on Nevarro as their base, season 4 could see a return to the weekly adventures of Mando and Grogu as they zoom across the galaxy on the hunt for action and adventure.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+ after releasing on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

