Marcus’ relationship with Ginny has divided fans

A Redditor named u/FourLeafClover0 started the a Discussion thread in January 2023 on the “Ginny & Georgia” subreddit where they shared that they appreciated Ginny’s romance with Maxine “Max” Baker’s (Sara Waisglass) twin in Season 2. U/FourLeafClover0 wrote: “I loved how they focused on the internal struggles of Ginny’s and Marcus’s relationship, and explored their different dynamics.” They also noted they would like the show’s writers to delve into their friendship in future seasons of “Ginny & Georgia.” Reddit users, u/COTAnerdThey replied by saying that the separation was very well written. They wrote, “It’s actually beautiful but painful.” The commenter also said: u/Artichoke_Quirky, explained they thought Marcus and Ginny should have a platonic friendship until they can appropriately deal with their self-destructive behaviors.

In a 2023 interview, Antonia Gentry shared that she believes her character should put a halt to the romance between her and Marcus due to mental issues. TV Guide interview.

“I think they ought to be good friends. “I do think they should be friends right now. It’s important to trust that the other person will always be there. “And then, maybe later on when they’re both healthier,” says the actress.