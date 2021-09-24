Kim Kardashian Hosting Next Season Of SNL Debra Messing Isn’t Happy With SNL! Saturday Night Live

If you were taken aback by the news that Kim Kardashian is hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live this upcoming season, you’re not alone. Debra Messing raised concerns on social media following the announcement of the part of the lineup for Season 47.

“Why Kim Kardashian?” The Will & Grace star, 53, asked on Twitter. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” Many people agreed with her tweet, while others suggested that Kardashian is relevant enough for hosting.

Kardashian, 40, has been promoting the recent launch of a new SKIMS campaign and working on rebranding her beauty line. The new Hulu show will be about her famous family, which follows the conclusion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ series finale. Although the premiere date for the new Hulu series has not yet been set, Kris Jenner, Kardashian-Jenner’s matriarch, previously stated that it would launch on the string service in 2021.

When the big SNL news was announced on Wednesday, Kardashian expressed some major excitement on social media, tweeting, “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL, I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!” Kardashian will host the Saturday, Oct. 9 episode, which will also see Halsey as the musical guest. Other episodes this season will see hosts Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis — all first-time hosts like Kardashian.

Wilson will host the Oct. 2 episode with Kacey Musgraves as musical guest. Kardashian will host the show the week following Kardashian’s gig. Malek and Young Thug will host the show on October 16, while Sudeikis, Brandi Carlile, and Sudeikis will be taking the stage on October 23.

Sudeikis, who has been enjoying a career-defining run on Ted Lasso, opened up to GQ in August about his start on SNL. “I didn’t want to work on SNL,” Sudeikis admitted. “At a certain point in your comedy journey, you have to look at it as like McDonald’s. You have to be like: ‘No. Never.'” He would eventually change his mind. “It was like having a crush on the prettiest girl at school and being like, ‘She seems like a jerk.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, really? ‘Cause, she said she liked you.’ ‘She what?!'”