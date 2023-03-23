OculusQuest 3 is due out when? Here are the rumours and release dates

Since 2012, virtual reality headsets have been more in demand. This was after Oculus Rift launched the trend.

There have been many competitors to the VR market since then. However, Oculus has always been the best-known, and is now part of the Meta umbrella with Facebook.

1 Oculus Quest 2’s popularity begs the question: Is there a third headset in development? Credit: Facebook / Oculus

Many are curious when and if a third Oculus Quest headset will be available after the successes of the two Oculus Qest headsets. This is partly due to the wireless capability.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oculus Quest 3.

What date is OculusQuest 3 going to be released?

Oculus has been retired from Meta’s parent company Meta since 2022. Meta is well-known as the owner of Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook has said that Meta is currently working on a VR headset. However, the details have not been revealed.

Its headsets now go by the Meta Quest Series of headsets. Three headsets have been launched under that banner, the Quest Pro, Quest 2 and Quest 2.

Within a month after its launch, the Quest 2 was revealed. We expect Meta Quest 3 to launch in the holidays period of 2023.

Is Meta Quest 3 worth the price?

To the surprise of many, the Meta Quest 2 saw its price rise during its life on the market, now costing £399 ($399).

Rumours have suggested that the Meta Quest 3 won’t be much more expensive than the Quest 2, but we don’t expect it will be less expensive.

Internal leaks out of Meta have suggested the company is targeting a £400 ($400) price point, but it’s possible that price could increase by release.

Recently released headsets, such as the PlayStation VR2, cost much more, at £500 or more, so the Quest 3 will still likely be the cheapest on the market.

Quest 3 will have eye tracking

The Meta Quest 2 didn’t have eye tracking. However, the Meta Quest Pro was more costly and featured it.

While we can’t extrapolate solely from the Quest Pro, it is a pretty good indicator of what the Quest 3 could be.

That’s because the cost of the technology used in the Quest Pro will have dropped considerably, making it much more viable for the cheaper Quest 3.

Eye tracking is expected to come standard in the Quest 3. Rumours about the headset indicate this.

Oliver Brandt wrote this for the company GLHF.