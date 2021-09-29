Here’s everything We Know About The New Contestants In Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant

On one of the franchise’s newest spinoffs, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, we get to know even more young moms as they navigate their new roles as parents. And Season 3 introduces us to Kayla J , a mom to a 2-year-old girl who she co-parents with her high school sweetheart.

MTV’s Teen Mom franchise has been on air since December 2009, and over the years, it’s added new spinoffs and new teen moms that fans tune in to watch so they can either root for them or sit back and soak up the drama.

Get to know Kayla J, starring in ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Season 3.

Young mothers face many challenges, including learning to be parents and juggling school and work, as well as the drama that can affect their personal lives. When MTV first ran 16 & Pregnant, it’s very first in the franchise, it was clear people loved tuning into the storylines. Many of these moms and their children have been documented over several seasons.

Now, it’s Kayla J’s turn after joining Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. We know a lot about Kayla J so we can see that her storyline will be one that many will want to follow for years and seasons. According to her bio on MTV’s page sharing details about the new moms on Season 3, 22-year-old Kayla is struggling a lot with the father of her baby. The two of them are struggling to get on the same page.

“Kayla J is struggling to deal with her on and off relationship with her best friend and child’s father, Makel,” The bio is as follows. “While she understands why he needs to ‘do him’ right now and date other people, [Kayla] becomes enraged when Makel keeps bringing new girlfriends around their daughter, Mecca.”

Mecca is Kayla J and Makel’s daughter, who will turn three in November 2021. Kayla considers herself single now that she has ended her relationship with Makel. The two were in a relationship while they were high school students.

“When I met Makel, Makel was still female, and then in the midst of us dating, Makel transitioned to a male,” Kayla explains in an MTV sneak peek preview video. The two dated for two years and had a very close relationship. When Kayla turned 18, the two got engaged and decided to have a baby together, with the help of a sperm bank. And their entrance into parenthood wasn’t as easy as they had hoped.

“But having a baby so young was harder than we expected,” Kayla shared, “and Makel soon decided he wanted to start dating other people.” And since breaking up, Kayla and Makel decided not to live together anymore, and it seems like their communication skills are still struggling.

However, both Kayla and Makel seem very committed to working together for the benefit of their daughter, Mecca. The love between them is still strong. “I do love Makel very strongly, very, very strongly,” Kayla adds that she wants a happy family with all of them together. Makel, too, is dedicated.