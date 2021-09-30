The Truth About Lily Rabe’s Relationship With Hamish Linklater

The Truth About Lily Rabe's Relationship With Hamish Linklater
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Truth About Lily Rabe's Relationship With Hamish Linklater

Despite dating since 2013, both Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater are relatively mum about their relationship. In an interview with The New York Times, it was noted that the couple chooses to remain private, opting to nerd out over their shared love of Shakespeare and the art of acting instead. Although they are quiet about their relationship, their actions speak volumes about their humorous rapport.

Rabe is disapproving of Linklater as he sings a song. When Rabe pressed him about what song he was singing, Linklater reluctantly admitted it was Sam Smith’s “Stay.” Upon getting caught, Linklater stated, “Typically my serenading songbook is more Celtic and ancient.” Makes sense, given Rabe and Linklater’s affinity for the dramatics — literally. The New York Times also noted that they were open to each other at first during the interview. The publication decided to reduce the details behind the scenes after receiving several emails from both of them.

While it is clear that the stars share a passion in acting, Rabe, Linklater, and their shared love for the art also make them unique. You might be wondering what it is. Keep reading to find the answer!

Latest News

Previous articleU.S. Docs Selected for Ji.hlava New Visions Forum
Next articleDisney’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Broadway Performance Due To Covid

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact