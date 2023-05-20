Disney+ and Hulu’s new cult classic

The Clearing cast season 1, featuring Miranda Otto Guy Pearce Teresa Palmer, and others, is available on Disney+.

The Clearing is an upcoming psychological thriller series on Disney and Hulu that explores the dark secrets hidden underneath one of Australia’s most infamous cult groups, set to premiere around the world on May 24.

The Clearing, a semi-true tale that sends shivers up your spine, is carried by an outstanding cast, which includes TV and film legends as well as upcoming Australian actors.

The Clearing cast season 1 is presented here, with their age, past roles, as well as where to find them on various social media platforms.

Cast The Clearing 2023

Teresa Palmer as Freya

Age: 37

Famous roles: Julie in Warm Bodies (2013)

Partner: Mark Webber

Children: Four

Net Worth: $3 million, You can also read about it here to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Palmer, an Australian actress originally from Adelaide, made her debut as a professional actor in 2006. She played the lead role in 2:37 – a film for students. Her performance earned her nominations at the Australia Film Institute Awards in the category of Best Lead Actress.

Palmer went on to play major roles in I Am Number Six (2011), Rebecca in Lights Out (2016, Clare Berlin Syndrome (2017) and Diana A Discovery of Witches (2018).

Palmer launched two websites dedicated to health and wellbeing, Your Zen Life and Your Zen Mama. Palmer has four kids with Mark Webber. She married him in December 2013 and they have been together ever since.

Palmer can be followed on Instagram at @teresapalmer.

In The Clearing, Palmer plays Freya, a woman who has “gone to great lengths to feel like a ‘normal person’” and escape her past trauma, although this has also left her isolated from almost everyone in her life. She is paranoid after hearing about a kidnapping that occurred in her area. Her panic attacks are triggered whenever Billy leaves sight.

Miranda Otto as Adrienne

Age: 55

Famous rolesEowyn, The Lord of the Rings 2002

Partner: Peter O’Brien

Children: One

Net Worth: 4 Million dollars, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Miranda Otto was born to actors Barry Otto (father) and Lindsay Otto (mother). She is also the half sister of actress Gracie Otto. She made her professional debut in the 1986 feature film Emma’s War with major roles following in the likes of Daydream Believer (1992), The Last Days of Chez Nous (1992), The Well (1997), and The Thin Red Line (1998).

The Return of the King was her breakthrough role in 2003. This performance earned her many nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award, for Outstanding Performance of a Cast.

Otto would go on to star in films such as I, Frankenstein (2014, Homeland 2015, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2017), alongside Tom Cruise.

Otto can be followed on Instagram at @miranda.otto

Otto plays Adrienne in The Clearing. She is the spiritual leader The Family, who’s become disconnected from their supposed teachings. This charismatic yet unnerving cultist is not only a shrewd observer, but also shows an apparent ignorance of the alleged teachings.

Guy Pearce is Dr Bryce Latham

Age: 55

Famous rolesLeonard in Memento (2000).

Partner: Carice van Houten

Children: One

Net Worth: $25 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Guy Pearce, an Australian icon, is best known for his role as Mike Young, in the Neighbours classic series. He then went on to play prominent roles in Home and Away, Snowy River, The McGregor Saga, and The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

His first big break in the film industry came when he starred as Detective Ed Exley, in LA Confidential in 1997. This performance earned him nominations for Outstanding Casting in Motion Picture and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Famous roles since then have included playing Sergeant Matt Thompson in The Hurt Locker (2008), King Edward VIII in The King’s Speech (2010), Peter Weyland in Prometheus (2012), and William Cecil in Mary Queen of Scots (2018).

Pearce does not currently have an Instagram account that is public, but you can still follow him via Twitter at @TheGuyPearce.

In The Clearing, Pearce will be playing Dr Latham who acts as Adrienne’s main benefactor and confidant. While Dr Latham holds a title that is suited for a professional medical doctor, he has many secrets and lacks the ethics of an ethical physician.

Julia Savage, Amy

Age: 15

Famous roles: Blaze in Blaze (2022)

Partner: Unknown

Children: None

Net Worth: Unknown

Julia Savage, a 15-year-old Australian actress, has proven to be among the most promising new stars in her generation.

In 2015, she made her debut as a professional actress when she starred in Mary: Making of a Princess. She then went on to play minor roles in films such as The Other Guy (2017) and Doctor Doctor (2016).

In 2021, she made her breakthrough as Phoebe, in the Mr Inbetween television series. She then played the title character Blaze, in the Blaze movie of 2022.

The young actress would then go on to star in arguably her most recognizable role to date, portraying Young Zoe in Class of ’07 – an Australian comedy series that premiered via Amazon Prime on March 17, 2023.

Follow Savage @julia__savage on Instagram.

Savage will portray Amy in The Clearing, a young woman who “has only ever known what life is like” inside the group, outside the comforts of the real world. She might know what’s expected of her and what to do to please her elders but internally, she is torn between helping a frightened young girl and obeying The Family’s rules.

