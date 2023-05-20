How to Register EDC 2023 Wristband?

Electric Daisy Carnival 2023 or EDC 2023 will be the highlight of the festival weekend. Festivalgoers are wondering how to get their wristbands to gain entry.

The three-day festival is expected to attract more than 500 000 people.

You can activate the wristband in the ticket box by simply following the steps below.

Registration of EDC wristband 2023

Need to know: Visit our website to learn more about how you can visit us. Register your wristband on the festival’s official website. You can also find the instructions on the back cover of the booklet that comes in the box with your ticket.

Once you’ve entered the registration site by clicking on the above link, you need to enter the letters and numbers on the back of your wristband exactly as you see them printed on the RFID saddle.

Even though you can enter the EDC festival in Las Vegas without having your wristband registered, this will be of help if you misplace it or if it goes missing while you’re at the event.

The wristband does not provide protection against the sale of third parties, but it still requires all your details.

What is the right way to wear yours?

The festival organizers have made it clear that wristbands should not be worn until the actual day of entry, and only on the right side. These are some important tips to keep in mind:

Tickets are now sold out

If you’re looking to purchase tickets for EDC 2023 now, you’re too late – they are all sold out.

On each of the days, concerts are expected to start at 4 am on various stages.

Marshmello will headline the event. Other artists and DJs on the line-up include David Guetta and James Hype.