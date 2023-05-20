Hong Chau Created Elsa-inspired Menus Based on Personal Experience

Chau spoke about “The Menu” and her character during a 2022 November interview. ABS-CBN News. She expressed that she had enjoyed her time in the film, especially since she got to have a say on Elsa. It was exciting to be able to have an input in the creation of this film. Mark and I spoke [Mylod]Our director asked us a great deal about ways we could bring the character to life,” explained the actress.

Elsa, the “Menu’s” actress said she thought Julian was proud of Elsa for her ability to make Julian a successful restaurateur. The actress also said she thinks her character is aware her role as maître d’ is invaluable to the celebrity chef. “I think she really sees herself as an asset to him and knows deep down that he couldn’t be who he is and where he is without her,” stated the “Inherent Vice” actress.

In an interview conducted on December 20, 2022, Seth Meyers, “Late night with Seth Meyers” Chau revealed that before becoming a professional actor, she was a food server. The “Downsizing’ actress, however, did not appear to respect her position as Elsa.

Chau quipped, “I have my pay stubs from the time I worked as a waiter for a catering company… to remind me of this nightmare.”