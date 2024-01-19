Discover the Best Free Winter Attractions in the UK – Don’t Miss Out this Month!

“Winter Cheer: 5 Free Attractions in the UK this January”

January is a time for penny-pinching, but that doesn’t mean skimping on fun; there’s plenty of free entertainment to be had across the UK this month. From London to York, here’s everything you need to know.

Battersea Power Station: Light Festival

Battersea Power Station, located on the south bank of the River Thames, will host the Light Festival from January 25 to February 25, 2024. The festival will feature seven free installations, alongside soundscapes and interactive elements. The attraction will be displayed outside the Power Station, allowing free access to the public.

Canary Wharf Lights Trail

Returning for another year, Canary Wharf’s Winter Lights will showcase 13 themed light installations from January 17 to January 27, 2024. The installations are themed around the contrast between nature and technology, offering a captivating sensory experience. Winter Lights is free to visit and is open from 5pm to 10pm each day.

Free Entry to Canterbury Cathedral

Canterbury Cathedral is opening its doors for a free six-week trial scheme from January 29, 2024. Visitors can explore parts of the ancient cathedral, a revered World Heritage Site, free of charge. Founded by St Augustine in 597 AD, the cathedral is an iconic Christian structure with a rich history, set to captivate all who enter.

York Residents’ Festival

York’s residents have the opportunity to visit historical attractions without paying for entry from January 27, 2024, to January 28, 2024. From the famous York Minster to the JORVIK Viking Centre, there’s plenty to explore. Residents can also enjoy a free river cruise, wizard golf, and a complimentary visit to York’s Chocolate Story.

In addition to these fantastic events, February will bring more free attractions to different parts of the UK. Look forward to celebrating Chinese New Year in Southampton and experiencing Scotland’s Festival of Light in Aberdeen. For families, Alton Towers will offer free entry for kids during half term, providing a budget-friendly option for fun.

Make the most of these engaging and cost-free events across the UK and brighten up your winter days with unforgettable experiences, all without breaking the bank!