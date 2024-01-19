Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade really break up? Discover the shocking truth here!

Are Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade in a Relationship? The Truth Revealed

The Romance Between Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade’s relationship is thriving, contrary to recent rumors about a breakup. According to a source close to the couple, they are definitely not broken up.

The Beginning of Jacob and Olivia’s Relationship

The romance between the “Saltburn” star and Lori Loughlin’s daughter began in December 2021, shortly after Jacob’s breakup with model Kaia Gerber. Their first public outing together was when they went out for coffee, sparking speculation about their budding relationship.

Keeping Their Relationship Low-Key

Jacob, 26, and Olivia, 24, have intentionally kept their romance out of the public eye. They have been spotted enjoying simple dates, such as taking their dogs for leisurely walks around Los Angeles. Even when they met up at the park for a playdate with their furry friends, witnesses described them as being “very playful with each other and the dogs.”

Public Appearances and Their Relationship

Despite the growing comfort in stepping out together, the couple has chosen to keep their romance private. Both Jacob and Olivia made an appearance at GQ’s Men of the Year Party in November, but they have refrained from speaking publicly about their relationship.

