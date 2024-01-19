Revolutionize Your Workday with Slack’s Tinder-Like Feature: Swipe Away Boring Tasks and Uncover Office Gossip Gold

New Slack Feature: Catch Up Unveiled Soon! Get the Scoop Here

SLACK has big plans for a new feature that will revolutionize the way users handle unread notifications. The mobile app will soon introduce a game-changing tool called Catch Up to help users manage their messages, channels, and chats with unprecedented speed and agility.

How Does Catch Up Work?

The Catch Up feature is designed to allow users to swiftly swipe through their direct messages, group chats, and channels, much like the popular swiping mechanics found in dating apps. With a simple left swipe, users can mark a message as unread, while a right swipe will mark it as read. Access to this tool is as simple as tapping the Catch Up button at the home screen of the app, after which the feature will display unread messages one at a time.

The Goal of Catch Up

Slack is hopeful that Catch Up will become an essential tool for workers looking to prioritize their tasks and gain an advantage even before they reach the office. The convenience of quickly catching up on messages during brief periods throughout the day will help users stay on top of their workload. The ultimate aim, as described by Slack’s product management director, Akshay Bakshi, is to allow users to quickly review and prioritize messages, leaving the more in-depth responses for later.

The company’s Senior Vice President, Ethan Eismann, emphasized the ease of using the read/unread feature as a quick and convenient decision-making tool. Furthermore, Slack is looking to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into Catch Up in the future, with the potential to provide summarized and smartly organized cards that enable even faster decision-making.

Catch Up is just one of the recent changes that Slack has introduced, including a complete redesign of its mobile app. Additionally, the company is considering the addition of a Focus Mode, similar to what is found in Apple’s products. This ongoing commitment to innovation signals an exciting future for Slack users.

By implementing these changes, Slack aims to provide users with a more efficient, productive, and enjoyable messaging experience, solidifying its position as a leading platform for enterprise communication. With Catch Up on the horizon, it’s clear that Slack is determined to redefine the way users interact with their messages and channels, setting a new standard for mobile messaging apps in the process.