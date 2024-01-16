Discover the Best All-Inclusive Holiday Deals in Africa from £700pp – The Perfect Caribbean Alternative!

Discover the Hidden Gem of Cape Verde for Your Next Holiday Vacation

Cape Verde has been gaining popularity in the last few years – and with good reason. Known as ‘Africa’s affordable answer to the Caribbean’, the country guarantees sunny days and almost zero chance of rain, with temperatures hitting highs of 29C. It’s the perfect destination for an exotic getaway.

Island of Cape Verde: A Tropical Paradise

Cape Verde is an island nation off the west coast of Africa in the centre of the Atlantic Ocean. The islands, especially Sal, Praia, and Boa Vista, are known for their crystal-clear waters, which are perfect for diving and snorkelling. The natural beauty of Cape Verde makes it an ideal destination for nature lovers and sun seekers.

Top Attractions to Explore

Sal, known for its endless miles of sandy beaches, vibrant nightlife, and affordable food and drinks, is one of the most popular islands. Meanwhile, the extension of the Sahara on Boa Vista, known as the Viana desert, offers an opportunity to explore massive white sand dunes and small oases. Visitors can embark on a thrilling adventure by exploring the island’s must-see sand dunes on 4x4s.

Unleash Your Inner Explorer

Each of the Cape Verdean islands offers unique experiences. From the cultural centre of the islands in Sao Vicente to the mountains in Santo Antao and the charming town of Vila Nova Sintra in Brava, there is no shortage of breathtaking sights to see and rich cultural experiences to enjoy.

Best Deals to Visit Cape Verde

If you are eager to embark on an unforgettable vacation in Cape Verde, TUI has launched a new sale with up to £900 off per couple on bookings this winter. With packages for all-inclusive resorts, flights, accommodation, luggage allowance, and resort transfers, you’ll be able to enjoy a hassle-free vacation.

Practical Travel Tips

Before planning your trip, it’s essential to consider practical details such as flight options and prices. Flights to Sal, Cape Verde’s main international airport, are available from multiple cities in the UK. For those looking for all-inclusive deals, Sol Dunas Resort in Sal offers seven-night packages starting from £684pp. You can also find competitive deals for other islands such as Boa Vista with prices starting from £799pp.

According to official guidance, Cape Verde is a safe travel destination, making it an ideal choice for a worry-free vacation. All holidays booked through TUI are ABTA and ATOL protected, providing peace of mind for travelers.

When preparing for your trip, it’s important to stay informed about currency, safety measures, and other essential details related to your vacation. By considering these aspects, you can ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience.

Explore Alternative Travel Destinations

If you are considering alternative travel options, you could discover the Portuguese alternative to the Amalfi Coast or explore less-visited destinations such as the Portuguese islands, offering unique experiences away from the crowds.

As you plan your next vacation, don’t miss out on the beauty and excitement that Cape Verde has to offer. From pristine beaches to vibrant nightlife, this tropical paradise awaits your exploration.