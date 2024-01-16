“Outraged Kim Kardashian Fans Blast Her ‘Cruel’ Treatment of Daughter Chicago at 6th Birthday Party” – SEO keywords: Kim Kardashian, fans, treatment, daughter, Chicago, birthday party

Kim Kardashian throws Bratz-themed birthday party for Chicago: Fans criticize dolls’ looks as unrealistic

Kim Kardashian is receiving backlash for her decision to organize a lavish Bratz-themed birthday party for her daughter, Chicago. The party was held at Kim’s $60million Los Angeles mansion and featured lifesize Bratz dolls that resembled Chicago, a Bratz-themed runway, and an ice cream float bar. While many fans praised the extravagant theme, some expressed concern that the Chicago-style Bratz dolls set an unrealistic beauty standard for children.

Some fans took issue with the appearance of the lifesize Bratz dolls at the party, claiming that they exhibited grown-up features that were inappropriate for a child’s birthday celebration. Some went as far as to say that the dolls, with their enhanced features, thick curls, and pouty lips, could potentially set an unrealistic beauty standard for Chicago and other kids.

Plastic surgery rumors and family influence

Kim Kardashian’s family has been the subject of numerous plastic surgery rumors throughout the years, with Kim herself being open about some of the cosmetic procedures she has undergone. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, admitted to getting a nose job in 2021, stating that she had received plastic surgery on her nose but not on her lips or cheeks. Kim has also admitted to getting minimal Botox treatments but has vehemently denied getting lip or cheek fillers. Despite these confessions, the family continues to face scrutiny for their influence on beauty standards and body image.

Parental criticism and ongoing controversy

As a mother of four children, including Chicago, Kim has often been under fire for her parenting decisions and the influence she may have on young kids. The recent birthday party has reignited debates about the impact of societal beauty standards on children and the role that public figures play in shaping those standards. While Kim’s themed birthday party received mixed responses, it has sparked ongoing conversations about the representation of beauty and the importance of healthy body image for young children.