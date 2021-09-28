Directors UK & Writers’ Guild GB Team For Combined Guidelines

UK industry bodies Directors UK and the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain have joined forces to launch a series of guidelines promoting positive collaboration between the two fields that they say could improve mental health and reduce bullying and harassment.

These guidelines offer guidance on how directors, writers and editors can work together to make the most of each other’s talents, creating a creative environment that is conducive to creativity. They have been put together using first-hand accounts from both org’s members.

The points covered include the contributions of each creator, what they need from one another to work well, best practices for collaboration, as well as what to do in case things go wrong.

“This document encourages writers and directors to engage directly with one another in a working relationship based on open communication, understanding of their respective crafts, and mutual respect for their specialist contributions to the process,” It reads.

“It also attempts to demystify this vital creative collaboration for financiers, commissioners, producers, script editors and talent, so they can support a more positive way of working,” It also adds.

It was compiled and edited by Bill Anderson (Vice Chair of Directors UK), Emma Reeves, (Chair, TV Committee, WGGB), and Tom Williams (Chair, Film Committee, WGGB).

Directors UK reports that 87% people who work in film and television are suffering from poor mental health.

You can read the guidelines here.