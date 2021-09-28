Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Raise Eyebrows With Second Dinner Date

Save your tears for another day—because Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are spending more time together.

More than two months after the movie star-turned-humanitarian and singer were first romantically linked, the duo enjoyed yet another intimate dinner over the weekend. Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed leaving the same restaurant where they first dined in July.

The celebs wore black head-to-toe ensembles for their private dinner at Giorgio Baldi, Santa Monica, Calif. Jolie, 46, wore her trademark trench coat and pointed toe heels. The Weeknd, 31 wore a jacket, dark jeans, and leather boots.

E! was informed by an eyewitness. News that despite arriving separately, the A-listers were seated together in a “private” area of the eatery, where they enjoyed each other’s company for two and a half hours.

Following the dinner, the source says Jolie and The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) left in his car.