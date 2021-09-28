Bond lookalike performs daring stunt on London Eye ahead of film premiere

A man dressed as James Bond performed a daring stunt on the London Eye ahead of the world premiere of the new 007 film.

As he climbed up the ladder suspended from a pod at the wheel of central London, he was dressed in a dinner jacket.

This stunt took place hours before No Time To Die’s world premiere. It will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.

The 25th instalment of the spy series has faced more than a year of delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but is being released in UK cinemas on Thursday.

The glittering premiere will be attended by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The daring stunt was performed at the landmark tourist attraction in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will join them in the auditorium to watch the film as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux, along with Lashana Lynch, are among the stars of the star-studded ensemble who will be walking the red carpet.

Screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song, are also due to attend.

The world premiere of No Time To Die will take place on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies – the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ – as well as charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.

Many actors have been rumoured to be taking on the classic British spy role, including Venom star Tom Hardy Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page and Luther’s Idris Elba.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas September 30.