Did Prince Harry Really Have A Secret Meeting With Oprah In The Past?

It seems as though Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey may have had a secret meeting way back in 2018, according to the Daily Mail. A source told the Wall Street Journal that Harry actually snuck away to meet with Oprah and a television producer in a hotel room in London years before he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family. So, why would a prince in the UK need to meet with the queen of television? The two reportedly had a “deeply personal conversation” that ultimately gave them the idea for a television series. It seems “The Me You Can’t See” was the lovechild that Oprah and Harry created in that hotel room.

As the Daily Mail points out, the 2018 meeting between Harry and Oprah seems to support the rumors that Harry and Meghan Markle were planning to leave royal life behind much earlier than they actually did. The timeline of their decision has almost always been in question, but the report that Harry and Oprah had already discussed a plan for a docuseries seems to solidify that Harry and Meghan had no intentions of living their lives in the UK, long before they actually left.