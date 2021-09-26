Is ‘Pawn Stars’ still in production?

“The three men use their sharp eyes and skills to assess the value of items from the commonplace to the truly historic, including a 16th-century samurai sword, a Super Bowl ring, a Picasso painting and a 17th-century stay of execution,” History explains on the pawn stars website. “It’s up to them to determine what’s real and what’s fake, as they reveal the often surprising answer to the questions on everyone’s mind, ‘What’s the story behind it?’ and ‘What’s it worth?’”

And even though the show expanded from 30-minute episodes to hour-long instalments in 2019, the production schedule isn’t as demanding now as it once was.

“It’s gotten to be like a well-oiled machine. It’s gotten easier,” Chumlee explained. “What used to take us four or five hours, we can do in an hour now. We know what is expected, and that makes it fun. … Even when I’m away from ‘Pawn Stars’ for a month or two, I’m ready to come back to it.”