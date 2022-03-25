Fox News Flubs Lara Trump Intro With Steve Bannon Clip

Things became a little awkward after that. “Fox & Friends First”Friday morning’s anchors welcomed Lara Trump, former First Daughter in Law and senior Trump campaign adviser to the show.

As co-anchors Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro began introducing their guest, the studio accidentally played a clip of Fox News contributor Karl Rove warning Donald Trump not to pardon Lara’s former campaign colleague Steve Bannon.

Piro had been discussing President Joe Biden’s deal with the European Commission to help Europe become less dependent on Russian energy.

The clip that played, however, was actually from a January 2021 episode. “America’s Newsroom”That aired just a few days before Trump pardoned his former campaign strategist.

“Presidents should be very careful of unlimited, of exercising unlimited power. Steve Bannon is under investigation, is under indictment now for fraud,”Rove’s comments were made in the video. “But just simply saying I’m going to pardon him for it because he was in my campaign, that would be very problematic, I think, for the president.”

Shimkus swiftly redirected the show to its guest, saying: “Fox News contributor Lara Trump joins us now. Obviously wrong sound bite there. But the president did talk about a global food shortage because of the wheat supply that is going to be greatly impacted by this war. And this comes Lara, as a new Fox News poll shows that 56 percent of Americans say that inflation is not under control.”

It’s unclear which video clip was supposed to play in place of the goof.