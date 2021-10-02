DGA Gearing Up For 2023 Contract Talks, Names Leaders Of Negotiating Committee

The DGA’s current film and TV pact doesn’t expire until June 30, 2023, but the guild is already gearing up for those contract negotiations. The negotiating committee has been chaired by Jon Avnet, with Karen Gaviola (director) and Todd Holland (co-chairs). Their appointments were unanimously approved by the DGA National Board. DGA national executive director Russell Hollander will be the guild’s chief negotiator.

“We don’t yet know when our next negotiations will take place, but we are looking ahead as we carefully examine the creative and economic issues faced by our members working in film and television,” said Lesli Linka Glatter, the DGA’s newly elected president. “As part of that process, we have asked three of our prominent feature and television directors – Jon Avnet, Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland – to head our negotiations, and they have graciously agreed. Jon and Todd did such a tremendous job co-chairing in our last round – and as a veteran of many past negotiating committees, Karen is just the right person to round out this stellar team. We are so fortunate to have the benefit of their wisdom and many years of experience to spearhead this process.”

Avnet served as a member of the DGA Negotiations Committee during the last three cycles. He co-chaired the most recent round along with Todd Holland. He is a National Board Member, is on the Western Directors Council and is a Trustee of the DGA Pension and Health Plans. A veteran director and producer, Avnet was nominated for two DGA Awards. Fried Green Tomatoes and Up Close and Personal are his feature directing credits. Red Corner is another. TV limited series he’s directed include Uprising and Starter Wife, and his TV series include Manhunt, Sneaky Pete, Justified, and Boomtown. He’s also executive produced and produced many films like Black Swan and Risky Business.

Gaviola was a member of the DGA Negotiations Committee during the last four negotiation cycles. She is also a member on the National Board. She serves as a trustee to the DGA Pension and Health Plans, and is a member of TV Director Creative Rights Committee and Diversity Task Force. Gaviola has directed more than 125 hours of television in all genres. As a director, her work includes Empire, Sons of Anarchy and Lost. Lucifer, Love Is Magnum P.I. and Hawaii 5-0 are just a few of the production credits she has.

Holland was a member on the DGA Negotiations Committee over six cycles and co-chaired its most recent round together with Jon Avnet. He is also a member of the National Board and the Western Directors Council. He is also a Trustee of the DGA Pension and Health Plans and Chair of Directors Guild Foundation. He was previously Co-Chair for the Diversity Task Force. Holland is a prolific television director. He was nominated six times for the DGA Award in Television Comedy in 2001. His work as a director and director-producer includes The Real O’Neals, The Larry Sanders Show, Malcolm in the Middle, Shameless, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Friends and Twin Peaks.

According to the guild, it will appoint its full Negotiations Commission, consisting of assistant directors, unit producers managers, associate production managers, stage managers and directors working in all genres.