By Tom O'Brien
Brielle Biermann Speaks Out on the RHOA Casting Changes

Brielle Biermann, the daughter of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta”After Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams announced their separation, star Kim ZolciakBiermann doesn’t see any reason to tune in to the Bravo reality series. “No nene no kim no porsha no Phaedra what’s the point RHOA?,” Twitter BriellePorsha, her mother Kim who left, is referred to as “” “RHOA”2008 saw the departures of Nene Leakes (who left the series 2020) and Phaedra Parkers (who left 2017).

After fans pointed out that Kim hasn’t graced the screen in over a decade, Kim quickly came to the defense of her mother. “RHOA”Fans are delighted to be a part of her life. “everyone so hot and bothered about me adding kim as if she wasn’t giving you drama, extraness, trashy, classy, funny one liners for years,” Brielle said. “pleaaaase. Give credit where credits due everyone knows kim and loved her at one point even if u don’t now. sour apple bitter b**ches.”

Kim deserves credit for the fact that she did star in her own reality series, “The Kims.”Don’t be Tardy“for eight seasons on Bravo. For the rest, “RHOA”Ladies who are leaving the workforce will likely have more time on small screens in the future.

