David Lee Roth Announces His Retirement

David Lee Roth, an ex-singer for Van Halen, will be performing the last concert of the career at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues in Las Vegas on January 8th 2022. A spokesperson for Roth confirmed this to the reporter.Rolling Stone.

“I’m throwing in the shoes,”Roth SubmittedTheLast Vegas ReviewBefore sending, please make sure you send it by Friday, August 1st. The audioHis side of the conversation to Van Halen News Desk fansite. “I’m retiring.”

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,”Roth stated.

Roth also contemplated the death of Eddie Van Halen last October 6th, when he was diagnosed with cancer. “I thought I might have been the first, frankly,” said Roth, who added that he’s been in frequent contact with Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen. “I might have thought the Marlboro Man would’ve got me. Hey Ed, objects in the rear-view mirror are probably me. And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go on stage, I endanger that future.”

Roth is playing five shows at the House of Blues, starting New Year’s Eve; he told the Las Vegas ReviewHe said that he had planned 75 rehearsals with his backup bands for those shows. “These are my last five shows,”He stressed.

Roth ended his call with a phone call saying: “I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”