Despite Russian Bombardment for 3 Weeks, Ukraine’s Fight for Mariupol Goes on

Mariupol’s people have not abandoned their city. However, three weeks of intense bombardment has left little of the city. Russia has basically levelled the area, which is strategically located between Crimea & the eastern part Ukraine.

Invaders destroyed nearly an entire city. Three-quarters fled the city, while 100,000 are still trapped.

Amazingly, Russia has yet to conquer it.

A new video captures the Ukrainian army responding to the attack. The skirmish was held on the outskirts Kyiv. There, the Ukrainians claimed they had retaken territory from the Russians, who are said to be running out supplies.

CNN reported that a truck containing the remains of Russian soldiers was kept in refrigerated.

Music is a popular way for many Ukrainians to find solace. In the ruins of Kharkiv, a cellist performed a beautiful melody. Children sang in Kyiv. Odessa had a drummer playing as citizens loaded sandbags onto their trucks.

There was also a moment of celebration on the frontlines when two soldiers met in trenches and tied the knot before their comrades.

Antony Blinken Secretary of State said Wednesday that the U.S. determined Russian troops had committed war crimes. He will be working to hold them responsible.

Joe Biden flew to Europe with NATO leaders, and will be meeting them in Brussels on Thursday. He’ll also make a stop in Poland where he will witness firsthand the suffering of the Ukrainian refugees.