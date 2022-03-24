The Most Crying Moments in Ben Affleck’s New Movie, “Deep Water”

There are, for some reasons, many snails.





Vic (Ben Affleck), tapping his snail tray.



20th Century Studios







Vic has an entire room of snails.

It’s hard to explain and it’s one of the most intimate moments between Vic and his snails in an erotic thriller.

Affleck accepted the role as snail owner, and Max Anton, the film’s onset snail handler gave him praise. Entertainment Weekly: “Ben was fantastic to work with. He’s a great listener. And you can tell that when he does his scenes, he will take instructions.”

“He understands them, and usually, he can nail it the first time. He was exceptionally good with my animals. We didn’t lose a single one,”Anton added.