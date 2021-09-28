Denise Bidot congratulates Lil Wayne on his 39th birthday

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne are one of today’s cutest celebrity couples. The model posted a picture on social media to celebrate the 39th birthday of the legendary rapper.

Bidot shared a series of throwback photos that she described as her favorite because Lil Wayne is smiling. “Happy birthday to my favorite human on this or any planet. You’ve been my teacher, friend, and the greatest love of my life. Cheers to you @liltunechi . You truly are the goat. 🥳🖤 🐐 (ps- these are old pics but his smile here 😍),” She wrote.

©Denise Bidot

In the photos, the Puerto Rican model and the Louisiana rapper appear to be in their home, wearing comfy outfits while standing in front of near-lifesize letters spelling their initials.

The comments section was filled with heart emojis and well wishes from friends and fans. “I’m so happy you’re happy my love ❤️❤️,” wrote plus-size model Iskra. “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO THE LUCKIEST MAN ALIVE @liltunechi – have fun DB love u ❤️,” said musician Lily Lane.

The couple sparked marriage rumors on April 20th of this year after the rapper tweeted that he was the “Happiest man alive,” and today is “the beginning of our forever,” even adding “The Carters.” The following month Bidot came back to Instagram after a 2-month hiatus with a blurry black and white photo of Lil Wayne kissing her on the cheek. While everyone thought they were married, Wayne shut down the rumors during an Instagram Live interview with Nicki Minaj.

“The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ and I texted you and I was like, ‘Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you’ve been in a good mood. And I said, ‘Congratulations,’ because I thought you had gotten married,” Minaj said.

“I’m so glad you asked me that. I did not get married,” The 39-year old star explained that his April tweets were cryptic and actually related to his children. “I said ‘The Carters,’ and girl, that’s my damn sons, that’s my sons’ little name of their little group,” Wayne giggled.