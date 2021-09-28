Evil Man Throws A Poor Old Man in Freezing Water His Little Son Teaches Him a Lesson!

After a heated argument, an evil man dumped a poor man into freezing water. Karma caught up to him shortly after and his son taught him a valuable lesson.

Billy Hudson worked on a small ranch where he grazed cattle and grew crops to support his son, Mark. They had separated a few years earlier when his wife died.

Billy was a dedicated and hardworking man who wished for his son to follow in his footsteps. But unfortunately for him, little Mark had plans like nothing his father could have imagined, for, unlike his father, the 10-year-old boy dreamed of becoming a famous singer one day.

However, he needed regular practice and the right environment to accomplish this. The only place he could find that was suitable for him was the local church choir. They were well-known for their kindness and generosity towards the poor in the village.

One day while Billy was on his way back from the ranch on a wintry evening, a poor man collided with him, and all the grains Billy had just taken out of the farm fell onto the ground.

The poor man became scared and started to apologize immediately. “I’m so sorry. I didn’t see you coming.”

Billy lost his cool. “Oh really? Are you blind?! Can’t you see properly?”

“It’s just that…” the poor man began speaking, but Billy interrupted him.

“Wait were you planning on stealing something from the farm and fleeing, but you collided with me in the process?!”

“No sir, nothing like that,” The poor man spoke out. “I was just passing by and didn’t see you because it’s dark!”

“Stop making excuses!” Billy yelled at him. “I know you did it on purpose. That’s the problem with people like you. You guys just sit around begging all day and don’t do any work. I’m curious as to how you raise your children. I’ll make sure my son stays away from anything that has to do with beggars and scumbags like you!”

“But sir…” Before the man could explain himself, Billy pushed him into the river beside the farm. The water was freezing, and the man yelled that he didn’t know how to swim, but Billy turned a deaf ear to him. Some villagers saw the conflict and came to his aid.

Little Mark was already at home that evening and had planned to go to his father to tell him about his plans to join the choir. However, he became discouraged when his father began to hurl abuses at the poor man. “I hate you for this, dad. I really do. I will make sure you regret this,” Mark promised.

Billy dropped Mark off at school the following day and then headed to the farm. But Mark didn’t show up for his classes. Mark skipped school to sing in the church choir.

He was seen leaving school and the school principal became concerned and called Billy. “Is everything okay at home? Mark was standing outside the school gate, but he didn’t come in.”

Billy was perplexed. “What? But I dropped him just now!”

“Maybe he’s sick, Mr. Hudson,” The principal answered. “You know the weather’s cold these days. Make sure he’s fine.”

“He was fine in the morning. Maybe he forgot something and went home. I’ll check and let you know,” Billy answered the call and hung up.

Billy looked all over but couldn’t find Mark. He searched every possible place for Mark, even the playground. He was almost thrown to the ground by his despair. While eating breakfast this morning, Mark was discussing the church choir and Billy had screamed at him, telling him he shouldn’t go there.

Billy drove to church. Mark was talking with a young boy as he arrived at the church. “It’s all right, you can have it. My father works on a farm, so we get a lot of yields every year,” Mark replied.

“But what if your dad learns about this? He lashed out at my father that day just because they collided by mistake,” the boy said.

“Don’t worry about that. My dad won’t know. Even if he does, it’s okay. The priest gave this to me because he liked my singing a lot,” Mark said the same thing as he handed rice to the poor boy.

Billy approached his son and the poor boy grabbed the bag. “Is this what I’m paying your school fees for? To do some stupid charity and taking others’ side? If I’m not mistaken, this boy is the poor man’s son with whom I quarreled the other day, right?” Mark yelled at him.

The poor boy stared at Mark and got scared. He ran off, leaving the bag on the church steps. Mark pursued the boy to get it back, but his father stopped him. “You are staying away from those creeps, Mark! Enough is enough!”

Mark lost control at this point. “Are you serious, dad? You don’t have a heart at all, do you? You threw his father into freezing water because he collided with you, and now you’re yelling at me for assisting someone in need?!

“Do you even know that I had a hard time convincing the church authorities to let me join the choir because of your mistake? The villagers already hate you for what you did!”

“Well, it was his fault he collided with me! And who knows, he could have robbed the ranch!” Billy said.

“And what if he actually couldn’t see you, dad? I was there that day! You just hate the poor and those who don’t work as hard as you. But you know what, they’re far better than you! At least they don’t disrespect others and look down upon them!” Mark yelled and sat in the truck.

Billy fell silent. He had never expected his 10-year-old son to lash out at him like that. But that day, he realized how wrong he had been. He quietly returned to the truck and drove to an old house. It turned out to be the man’s house with whom he fought the previous day.

Mark couldn’t hear what Billy was saying to the poor man, but he was worried that his father would start another fight. He looked out of the window to see what was happening, but then Billy approached the truck again.

Mark knew that there was a gun in the car and he was frightened that his father would do something terrible in anger. But to his surprise, Billy pulled out a large plastic bag stuffed with grains and vegetables and handed it to the poor man’s family.

Mark was shocked. “Dad? Really … I mean …?”

“I’m sorry, Mark,” Billy replied. “I was so preoccupied with my thoughts and beliefs that I completely forgot about other people’s feelings.”

“Honestly, I struggled because I never took my studies seriously and couldn’t find work. We didn’t have enough money before I started working on the ranch, so your mother died. As a result, I despised poverty and everything associated with it. But now I see how wrong I was. Thanks for making me realize that!”

Mark hugged his son. “It’s okay, Dad. I’m glad you realized you were wrong.”

From that moment on, the father and son became even closer. Billy also supported Mark’s dream, and he sent him to the city to finish his education. Mark continued his education in high school and became a well-known singer.

What lessons can we take from this story?

Help others by being kind. Mark gave the rice bag to the poor boy and helped him.

Mark gave the rice bag to the poor boy and helped him. While everyone makes mistakes, the wise recognize them and learn from them. Billy was a mocker for the poor because of past experiences, but Mark taught him a valuable lesson.

Tell your friends about this story. It may brighten their day or inspire them.