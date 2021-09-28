Bam Margera Reportedly Taken to Rehab Facility by Police

Bam Margera was transported to a rehab facility by police Sunday after law enforcement received reports that the Jackass star was “emotionally distressed” at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida, reports TMZ. The outlet reported that officers arrived at the scene and discovered Margera’s court order. They assisted Margera in getting there. The MTV alumni were not arrested and does not face pending charges.

Margera has been experiencing difficulties lately. Nicole Boyd filed documents in court last month seeking full parental rights for their 3-year-old son Pheonix. Boyd has not filed for divorce but she seeks only monitored visitation rights to her husband. Margera was also fired from the upcoming Jackass Forever film after failing to comply with the terms of his contract, for which he filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine as well as Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks in August.

Margera claimed in the lawsuit that Knoxville, Jonze, and Tremaine forced him to sign a “wellness agreement” while he was in rehab back in 2019 in order to participate in the new Jackass movie. Margera was allegedly required to submit to drug and alcohol testing and to take prescription drugs that he claimed left him feeling depressed. Margera’s public attacks on Knoxville and Tremaine started months ago. The director was then granted a three-year restraining order against his former colleague in May. Tremaine cited alleged death threats made towards him and his family by Margera, saying he was in “great fear” for their safety.

Margera’s former Jackass co-star Steve-O previously called out Margera’s claims on Instagram, saying “everyone bent over backward” to get Margera in the movie, and all that was required of him was to “not get loaded.” The skateboarder “continued to get loaded; it’s that simple,” Steve-O continued, writing directly to his friend, “We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick.”