Tristar Pictures Did Not Release Godzilla 2 Or 3 (But We At Least Had A Show).

It’s a disaster at too many levels, but what fails most in 1998 is Godzilla. In trying to make the radioactive, atomic breath-shooting dinosaur more realistic, director Roland Emmerich — who was never a fan of the franchise, to begin with — took away the character’s key defining aspects, stripping him down to a more generic movie monster that felt more accurate to Ray Harryhausen’s “The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms” than Godzilla. Toho took jabs at Western versions, and eventually renamed the creature Zilla. The real Godzilla then demolished the inferior creation, which was rendered in deliberately bad-looking CGI in a matter of seconds in the film “Godzilla: Final Wars.”

Sony managed to redeem itself with the “Godzilla: The Series” before they succumbed. The animated series follows the events of the 1998 film, as Dr. Nick Tatopoulos (voiced by “Sharknado” star Ian Ziering) and the Humanitarian Environmental Analysis Team unite with Godzilla’s last surviving offspring to do battle with a horde of monsters that appear throughout the world.

The series only lasted two seasons, but it remains a favorite among fans to this day, not only containing fast-paced storytelling and solid characters but also properly depicting Godzilla as an indestructible, atomic ray-breathing monster-fighter. Thankfully, an accurate American Godzilla would finally hit the big screen with 2014’s “Godzilla” and the ongoing Monsterverse franchise.